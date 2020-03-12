Founder and Leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has set social media on ‘fire’ after a new video of him surfaced online.

The video has Obinim in a big-time goof as he tried to construct what could be described as a simple sentence in English.

In the video, Obinim was seen and heard trying to deny a publication about himself.

It was during his attempt to rubbish that claim in English that he fluffed his lines and said the “fake is news” instead of “the news is fake.”

“Tell everybody that the news is fake. Obinim has come out that the fake is news,” he said.



