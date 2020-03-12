Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has revealed that some leading members of the party wanted him removed as a member of the party’s communication team during their time in government.

According to him, the plot to have him expunged from the party’s communication team was orchestrated by Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, Dr Edward Omane Boamah and Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, Former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC

“I quiet remember one time Ablakwa, Dr Omane Boamah and Felix Kwakye Ofosu went to the late Prof Mills to tell him to remove me from the communication team of the party but Prof refused,” he disclosed to Accra based Peace FM, monitored by Adomonline.com.

MORES STORIES

‘Palace coup’ against Mahama in NDC – Allotey Jacobs hints [Audio]

#Election Headquarters: Why these market women will not vote in 2020

#Election Headquarters: Police not politically affiliated – DCOP Gariba

Multimedia Group’s 2020 Election Headquarters launch [Photos]

Mr Jacobs further said some other bigwigs, who he failed to mention their names, also later approached the late Prof. Mills with the same plot.

“Others also went to former president Mills in the night with the same request but Professor Mills still declined to do so,” he added.

Mr Jacobs, while bemoaning the level of insults of some ‘babies with sharp teeths’ within the opposition NDC, made the shocking revelation.

Describing himself as a Social Commentator, Mr Jacobs said attempts to get him off radio and television discussions by the NDC will not succeed as he no longer speaks for the opposition party.