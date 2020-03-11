An alleged plot against former President John Mahama’s victory in the 2020 general elections has been revealed by former Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs.

According to him, close confidants of Mr Mahama have already chosen a candidate for the 2024 general elections.

“If NDC foot soldiers don’t wake up, they will be gnashing their teeth because people have agenda 2024; they have bought cars and all that, waiting to strike,” he disclosed on Accra-based radio station, Peace FM.

Mr Allotey Jacobs claim the same people plotted and branded him a mole in the NDC are the same people seeking John Mahama’s downfall.

The former NDC Central region chairman has said Mr Mahama’s aides were using the compilation of a new voters register to cover up their plot to cause NDC’s defeat in the December polls.

“The numerous demonstrations against the compilation of a new voter’s register is one way of undermining John Mahama and I have informed him about it,” he claimed

Allotey Jacobs cited how those singing Mr Mahama’s praises were against the candidature of John Mahama when we chose and supported him.

“I sat down [for] three hours, convincing my fellow Regional Chairmen on the need to bring John Mahama back and now those who were against him are now calling us moles,” he fumed.

The former NDC Chairman said in spite of the machinations to get him out, he was still committed to ensuring that Mr Mahama won the elections.

“I want them to know that we are aware of the agenda 2024. When you create a maze of confusion, it leads you into a labyrinth where there is no exit,” Allotey Jacobs stressed.

Allotey Jacobs who described himself as someone with NDC in his blood, said he would soon expose the hypocrites around John Mahama.

“We will destroy that agenda; they didn’t want John to come and now that he is the flagbearer they are telling us we are rather against him. If you cultivate sycophancy you will catch a straw,” he added.

