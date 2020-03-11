The Ofaakor Circuit Court presided over by Justice Ebenezer Osei Darko has remanded into police custody, nine suspects, over their alleged involvement in a shooting incident in the area.

The arrests come after one Corporal Larbie, a Boundary Chief in Ofaakor led the suspects who were allegedly armed to besiege the palace last Saturday.

Amid gun shots, the armed men made away with the corpse of the late Akyeamehene of Ofaakor, Nana Kojo Amoashie, which was laid in State.

The nine identified as Philip Adjei, Abdul Razak, Ibrahim Mumini, Sharif Bukari Isaac Banor, Steven Gbadah alias Dodge, Enock Owusu, Enock Yankey and Steven Jakpata are set to reappear before the court on March 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, the court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the prime suspect, Corporal Michael Larbie who refused to show up in court.