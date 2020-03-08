At least four persons have been shot at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The victims, who are said to be seriously wounded are receiving treatment at nearby health facilities around the Kasoa area.

The incident occurred around 6 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the palace of the chief of Awutu Ofaakor Nai Odupong Awushie Tetteh II, as Adom News’ Seth Ankomah Adjei reported Sunday.

It followed a disagreement over the burial place for one of the chiefs in the community, Akyeamehene Kwadwo Amoasu II.

The reporter said five suspects have been picked up by the police for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The police in the area are yet to officially comment on the incident.