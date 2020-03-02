A beggar has stabbed a 22 -year -old man named, Hamza Lewin, to death at Kasoa Zongo mosque in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central region.

Information gathered by Adom News suggested that the suspect, who is a foreign national, committed the crime when the deceased tried to prevent him from harassing commuters who were plying the Kasoa mosque route for money.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, mother of the deceased, Adoley Abossey amid tears recounted how she received news of the incident.

ALSO READ:

According to her, she was at her point of sales around 7:pm on Sunday when she heard her only son had been stabbed and rushed to convey him to the hospital.

Madam Adoley explained her son was referred to another health facility where he was declared dead not long after their arrival.

Meanwhile, a witness, Mohammed Zakaria, also revealed angry residents have been able to apprehend the suspect who is in the Kasoa Divisional Police Command’s custody.