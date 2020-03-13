Accra Great Olympics’ staunch supporter, Joseph Langable, has landed himself in trouble after attacking players on Wednesday.

This emerges after the ‘Dade’ lads lost heavily to their regional rivals, Hearts of Oak 4:0 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the match-day 14 fixtures.

After the game, Langabel was caught on viral video verbally attacking the players as they make their way into the tunnel from the pitch.

Below is the video:

However, the Wonder club has condemned Langabel’s actions and called on supporters of the club to respect the players despite their abysmal performance against the Phobians.

READ ALSO

In a statement on Twitter, Olympics described Langabel’s act as barbaric and called on players to put the shameful experience behind ahead of their upcoming league encounter with Liberty Professionals.

“A certain Joseph Langabel’s nonsensical behaviour and abuse of our players immediately after our game against @HeartsOfOakGH yesterday has no place in modern game of football. The players who play for us are humans with blood flowing through veins that deserve some respect.

“We condemn such barbaric acts in no uncertain terms! We urge the boys to put that shameful experience behind them as a formal complaint has been lodged with the @GhPoliceService. We shall get back to winning ways!”

A brace by Benjamin Afutu Kotey and a goal each from Joseph Esso and Daniel Afriyie won Hearts the game.

The defeat handed Olympics remain their second-biggest this season after Ashantigold thrashed them 3-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Olympics will play Liberty Professionals in the match-day 15 fixtures at the Accra Sports Stadium.