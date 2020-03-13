Founder of Believers of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Obofour, has revealed his true relationship with rival Bishop Obinim.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, he hinted there is no bad blood between him and Obinim, contrary to what people assume.

“We are very okay; we are not beefing like people think we are. Our relationship is like marriage, couples can simply wake up on different sides of their bed but despite everything they are still one flesh,” he clarified.

ALSO READ

Commenting on why they attack each other publicly, Rev. Obofour explained their spiritual discourse can only be interesting if both party’s respond to jabs to show their seniority in the church game.

He added that the relationship he shares with his colleague pastor is in a different spiritual realm hence people living in mere physical world may not understand.