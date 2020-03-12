The only pastor with angelic nature, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has left Ghanaians beside themselves with joy over his failure to mention coronavirus correctly.

The pastor, during one of his church services, revealed he has manufactured oil and drugs that can cure the deadly ‘Conora or conyora virus.’

Concerned citizens, however, doubt if the self-acclaimed magician genuinely has a cure for the virus he cannot even mention correctly.

To add salt to injury, Angel Obinim went a step further to spell Coronavirus and it was rib-cracking.