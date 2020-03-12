The Spanish La Liga has been suspended for two weeks in the wake of the news that Real Madrid have gone into a two-week quarantine.

The Spanish club announced they had taken the precautionary measure after a basketball player at the club contracted the coronavirus, with the decision made as the basketball and football teams share facilities in Ciudad Real Madrid.

The next two rounds of matches in the top two leagues were due to take place without spectators on the advice of the national health ministry but a full-suspension has now been enacted.

“Given the circumstances known this morning, referring to the quarantine established at Real Madrid and the possible positives in players from other clubs, LaLiga considers that the circumstances are already in place to continue with the next phase of the protocol of action against COVID-19,” began a statement.

The fallout means that Madrid’s Champions League last 16 second leg with Manchester City will almost certainly be postponed.

Coronavirus has affected the world’s sporting calendar, resulting in PSG-Dortmund and Atalanta-Valencia played behind closed doors in the Champions League, while Cristiano Ronaldo is in quarantine in Madeira after Juventus team-mate Daniele Rugani contracted the virus.

The Spanish football federation had already announced on Wednesday that it had postponed the Copa del Rey final between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao, originally set for April 18, in order to guarantee the match could be played with spectators