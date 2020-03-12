Successful business mogul and President of AshantiGold Soccer Club, Dr Kweku Frimpong, has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

His unexpected decision comes after he was chased by the supporters of the club after they lost to Bechem United by a lone goal at the Len Clay Stadium on Wednesday in the Ghana Premier League.

Confirming his resignation to Kumasi based FOX FM, Dr Frimpong said, “I am no more the President of Ashanti Gold SC. I have decided to quit the club.

“The supporters are not ready to work with us [club’s management]. They don’t like our ideologies, so they should manage the team themselves.

“I discussed with my family and they asked me to quit the club because of the unsporting behaviour of the Ashanti Gold SC supporters.”

However, Adomonline.com can confirm that there has been a growing rift between the president of the club and Frederick Acheampong, the Chief Executive Officer of the club.

Dr Frimpong has been suspecting Frederick Acheampong, who is also an Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association and the Financial Secretary, of making some decisions without his input.

Chief Executive Officer of Ashgold, Frederick Acheampong

However, supporters of the club have been calling on Dr Frimpong to leave the club since he has not been able to take charge of the club.

Dr Frimpong took over the Ghana Premier League side in 2018.