Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah, has incurred the wrath of some Ghanaians following comments he is quoted to have made.

Some commentators described the Member of Parliament (MP) in unpalatable words.

Dr Assibey Yeboah is alleged to have said it was unfair for the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETfund) scholarship to be enjoyed by only the needy in society while politicians and their children are excluded.

The New Juaben South MP in a programme aired on Class FM said: So, you’re saying that I’m a politician, scholarships are being given to people to go and study abroad [but] because I’m a politician, my kids should not benefit from same? Is that what you are saying? he quizzed.

It’s the same bogus argument that led us to having free education in the northern part of the country, which, now the NPP says, ‘no’; everybody has to benefit from it; there are a lot of rich people in Ghana whose kids are benefiting from the free Senior High School (SHS), go and throw them out of the school and tell them their parents can afford it. Do you know the amount of taxes that they pay? he defended his position.

So, should the scholarships be the preserve of some Ghanaians? Are they more Ghanaian than me? Do they pay more taxes than me?

This whole scholarship thing, do you know that free SHS is also a scholarship? Yes, that’s scholarship; so, if you legislate that it should go to only the needy, so, you have somebody who claims they are needy, they are not paying taxes and then they should access this but I pay all manner of taxes, I shouldn’t be able to access it, he stressed.

If you are cancelling it altogether, so be it; GETfund will only be for infrastructure, no scholarship, fair game, OK”, he argued, adding: “If there’s a violation of the law, let us say so.

But, reacting to his comments, scores of Ghanaians didn’t take kindly to him as they dished out insults after insults on him.

