Nigerian singer, Teni, is gushing over herself as she looks more feminine after total beauty transformation.

The singer stormed the studios of Suen Williams, a Nigerian make-up artiste who evolved her with some sparkling make-up and blinding highlighter.

RELATED

Teni, after many years of low cut, has finally graced herself with a beautiful frontal weave which exposes her beauty, giving credence to the saying ‘a woman’s hair is her glory’.

Grabbing hold of a mirror after her beauty enhancement, the ‘Case’ hitmaker could not believe she was the beautiful creation she was staring at.

The mersmerised 27-year-old revealed she is in a beauty league with the top singers who also double as models, the likes of Beyonce, Shakira and Rihanna.

“I look like Beyonce, Shakira and Chioma. Oh my God; I’m fine oo! Can’t you see how I resemble Rihanna? Too bad, Jesus! Is your girlfriend as beautiful as I am?” she quizzed in Pidgin.