Scenes of Nigerian singer Teni dazzling in a luxurious wedding gown has awakened the inquisitiveness in her fans.

The singer, who had not hitherto announced any marriage plans, splashed photos and videos of herself preparing for the event.

She shared with her fans videos from the prepping session to the very minute she said her final prayers, in the company of some unseen persons.

Teni dropped her tomboy look and settled for a flowery white ball gown.

She was radiating as the makeup did justice to her round face.

Some netizens cannot fathom how their superstar could keep such a big secret, causing them to reach the conclusion the entire wedding set-up is to create buzz for her upcoming music videos of her Love I Love song.

Many believe the set-up and look are too plush to be unreal.

Watch video below: