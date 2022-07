Some patrons of a nightclub in Lagos were filled with the Holy Spirit when the DJ for the night played a gospel song.

The video was shared by actor Adewumi Semilorem, who confessed to have been one of the persons to experience the divine moment.

While the rhythm of ‘Nara Ekele Mo’ filled the airwaves, the pleasure seekers raised their hands into the air and chorused the lyrics of the song.

They paid no heed to the environment as they praised the name of God.

Watch video below: