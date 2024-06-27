Nigerian music icon David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has shared a profound vision his father, Deji Adeleke, had about his future in music.

During his wedding to Chioma Rowland, Davido revealed that his father envisioned him transitioning from secular music to gospel music.

“My dad told me, ‘David, I had a vision that you ended your music as a gospel singer,’” Davido disclosed in a video that has since gone viral.

The revelation came while Davido was chatting with guests at the star-studded event. One guest responded enthusiastically, shouting, “So shall it be!” while others joined in with “Amen!”

The wedding attracted significant attention from fans, content creators, and journalists, who flooded the internet with wedding-related content under the hashtag #Chivido2024.

