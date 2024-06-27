Former President John Dramani Mahama has generously donated GHC 50,000 to the Buz Stop Boys, an NGO committed to improving sanitation across Ghana.

The donation is aimed at supporting their ongoing Clean Ghana Campaign, which focuses on cleaning clogged gutters, public areas, and educating communities on the importance of cleanliness and sustainability.

The Buz Stop Boys took to social media to express their gratitude. In a post on X, they stated, “Thank you his excellency the former president John Dramani Mahama for supporting us with 50,000 cedis.” The tweet included a photo capturing the moment of the donation.

During a meeting with the NGO, Mahama clarified that his contribution was a personal gesture and not politically motivated.

He commended the Buz Stop Boys for their dedication and highlighted the critical need for such volunteerism, especially in growing urban centres where sanitation standards are often neglected.

“That sense of volunteerism has continued to wane because urban centres are becoming bigger… urban anonymity is not making people keep the same standards that would in the rural areas with regard to sanitation. They think the city is big, and they can dump rubbish anywhere,” Mahama remarked.

Reflecting on his childhood, Mahama shared, “I remember when we were growing up, we woke up early to clean the neighbourhood… unfortunately it is not so lately… we are at the stage of drafting our manifesto and sanitation is one area we would look at. One of the major problems is plastic pollution.

“I thought I would call you today to encourage you, and I think this visit will raise your visibility to another level. This is not partisan, any political leader wanting to meet you is okay. We want to talk to you to see how we can go about the whole sanitation thing.”

Nonetheless, Mr Mahama’s donation and his encouraging words are expected to significantly enhance the efforts of the Buz Stop Boys, providing a substantial boost to their campaign and raising their profile in the fight for a cleaner Ghana.

