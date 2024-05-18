Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, the influential leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, has stirred controversy by questioning the loyalty of Ghanaian churchgoers, particularly those who frequent televised church services.

In a candid interview with Jerry Justice on Adom FM’s “Work and Happiness,” Bishop Ajagurajah said many church attendees in Ghana, particularly those who attend services broadcast on live TV, lack loyalty and often hop from church to church in search of lucrative opportunities.

“Most aren’t loyal. The same people going to Obinim’s church are also going to Obofour’s church. They love to rotate,” the Bishop remarked, highlighting the phenomenon of churchgoers switching between various charismatic leaders.

Explaining his preference for online platforms like TikTok over traditional gatherings, Bishop Ajagurajah revealed that he prioritizes social media outreach due to its ability to reach a wider audience beyond the confines of physical church building.

“I am focused on social media than physical members. Too many members is a problem. The 100 people watching me live cannot come to the church,” he explained, underscoring the practical advantages of online engagement for his ministry.

Watch the video below:

MORE: