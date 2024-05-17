Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has made a startling revelation about his involvement with Ghanaian politicians.

In an interview on Adom FM’s Ofiekwanso, the leader of the Ajagurajah Movement disclosed that he is heavily engaged in conducting spiritual jobs for many Members of Parliament and Ministers, particularly during the election season.

Ajagurajah explained that his services are in high demand as politicians seek protection and assistance in their electoral pursuits.

He noted that some politicians, aware of their slim chances of winning elections, turn to spiritual help to influence outcomes in their favor.

“There is a spiritual part of politics, which can eventually overturn results, and that’s what I do,” Ajagurajah stated.

He elaborated that his role involves providing spiritual support and protection to politicians, a practice he claims is common among many in the political arena.

When questioned about how he reconciles these activities with his role as a religious leader, Ajagurajah clarified that he is a spiritualist, not a Christian pastor.

This distinction, he suggests, allows him to engage in spiritual practices that support politicians without conflicting with the principles of Christian ministry.

