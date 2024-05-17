A woman identified as Sarah staged a solo protest at the Ministries on Thursday, accusing Rev. Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, of scam.

Sarah claims Nana Agradaa stole her family’s gold and has been evading attempts to resolve the issue.

According to Sarah, her late grandmother gifted her a pot full of gold as a reward for her loyalty and good service, advising her to find someone to pray over it.

Following her grandmother’s advice, Sarah approached Nana Agradaa for prayers.

However, Nana Agradaa allegedly took possession of the gold and demanded GHS 1,000 for her services, which Sarah paid.

The situation worsened when Nana Agradaa allegedly demanded an additional GHS 4,000 which Sarah was unable to provide.

When Sarah requested the return of her gold, her efforts have been met with resistance, leaving her frustrated and desperate for justice.

Sarah is now appealing to Ghanaian leaders and authorities to intervene and help her retrieve the gold.

In response to the allegations, Nana Agradaa has declared her innocence, claiming that Sarah has been avoiding legal summons.

Nana Agradaa stated that a bailiff had attempted to serve Sarah at multiple locations, including Obra Spot and the ministries, but Sarah allegedly refused to comply with the legal process.

The case has stirred public interest, with many calling for a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind the accusations.

