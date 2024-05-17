Nollywood actor Junior Pope, who tragically passed away on April 10 while filming the movie “Other Side of Life,” has been buried in his hometown in Enugu State.

The 43-year-old actor’s burial rites commenced with an episcopal burial mass at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Friday morning.

The funeral was attended by fans, colleagues, and family members who came together to pay their last respects and celebrate the actor’s contributions to the Nigerian movie industry.

The atmosphere was filled with sorrow as attendees shared their memories and encounters with Junior Pope.

His wife, Jennifer Awele, was visibly emotional, unable to hold back tears during the funeral and burial.

Junior Pope’s first son was inconsolable as his father’s mortal remains were lowered to the ground.

The young boy in the company of older relatives who tried to console him.

Some colleague actors including Chinwe Owoh and Rita Edochie were filled with emotions as they pleaded with Nigerians to stop bothering Junior Pope’s wife

Junior Pope’s passing has left a profound impact on his loved ones and the Nollywood community, who remembered him for his talent and dedication to his craft.