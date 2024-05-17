Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, widely known as Prophet Ajagurajah, founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, has stirred controversy by stating that Heaven is not the ultimate destination for Christians.

Drawing from his spiritual insights gained from his celestial guide, he said the notion of striving solely for a place in Heaven is misguided.

According to him, believers will instead find themselves in Paradise after death, while Heaven is exclusively reserved for angels.

“Anyone that tells you he is going to Heaven has a small mind. Who are the people in Heaven that you want to go to? Heaven is not for humans. When Abraham died, he went to ‘Asamado’ (Paradise) but not Heaven. The best you can see is the Heaven gate, and there is a difference between Heaven and Paradise,” Prophet Ajagurajah explained.

Throwing light on his unconventional beliefs, Prophet Ajagurajah said where someone is buried plays a significant role in his or her destination.

He posited that, priests, priestesses, and powerful figures, prefer to be buried at locations of personal significance because of the correlation between burial site and spiritual journey.

