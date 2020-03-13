Ghanaian youngster, Callum Hudson-Odoi, has revealed he is feeling well and has recovered from the virus symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 this week.

The Chelsea winger displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution.

Taking to social media, Hudson-Odoi has posted a selfie video to provide an update on how he is feeling, in which he explains that he is now recovered from the virus symptoms:

READ ALSO

“Hi guys. As you may be aware, I had the virus for the last couple of days, which I’ve recovered from. I’m following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody for the week.

“I hope to see everybody soon and hopefully be back on the pitch very soon. Take care.”

The 19-year-old signed a five-year deal with Chelsea in January.