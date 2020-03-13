The striker contributed a goal plus an assist in LASK’s obliteration and the Afrobeats star has led the football world to pay tribute to the Red Devil.

African music star Oladapo Oyebanjo (D’banj) led the praise for Manchester United’s Odion Ighalo after his notable performance against LASK.

Ighalo, 30, got a goal and an assist as the Red Devils hit the Austrians for five in Thursday’s Europa League last-16 first leg tie.

The ex-Nigeria international put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ahead with a stunning effort in the 28th minute thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ assist.

With Daniel James handing the Old Trafford giants a two-goal lead, Ighalo turned provider for Juan Mata who turned in the third goal before substitutes Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira completed the damage.

And D’banj, a passionate United supporter took to social media to praise his compatriot alongside other football lovers.