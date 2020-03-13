The Founder and General Overseer of the Glorious Wave Church, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has incurred the wrath of some bigwigs in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for his continuous criticism of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The man of God after the President was sworn-in on January 7, 2017 has been breathing on his [Nana] neck for ‘no apparent reason’.

The only reason Prophet Kobi has cited is that, President Akufo-Addo is the wrong person to rule Ghana and has vowed to criticise him until he is voted out of power.

The Glorious Wave Church founder has also thrown a challenge to members of the NPP to match him boot-for-boot if they disagree with him.

Well, his challenge has been accepted by the outspoken Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The legislator accused Prophet Kobi of being “bitter after losing all the freebies and diplomatic courtesies he enjoyed under former President John Mahama.”

“This man is not a pastor; he is just a bitter person who hates President Akufo-Addo because he is not getting the free cars anymore,” the Assin Central MP claimed on Accra-based Oman FM.

Mr Agyapong has vowed to expose Prophet Badu for allegedly hoarding stolen cars in his house.

“I will deal with this man ruthlessly. Call me Ama Agyapong if I don’t strip Badu Kobi naked,” he fumed.

