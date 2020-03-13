Some commercial drivers at Awutu Breku in the Central region have been responding to the confirmation of deadly COVID-19 in Ghana.

Speaking to Adom News’ Kofi Agyei, some of the drivers bemoaned the government’s failure to prevent the spread of the disease into the country. They, however, made some humorous comments about the disease.

One of the drivers said, “I have heard the disease fears alcohol, so henceforth I am going to continuously drink alcohol. If the police arrest me I will tell them I am drinking because of coronavirus.”

Another driver, who tried pronouncing the name of the virus, fumbled in trying to do so.

Ghana’s Health Minister on Thursday evening, March 12, 2020, in a televised press conference, confirmed the nation’s first two recorded cases of the deadly COVID-19.

Ghanaians, following the news, have expressed great worry over the possible spread of the virus across the country and urged the government to double efforts to ensure the spread of the virus is quickly mitigated.