Taxi drivers in the Central Region, Awutu Senya East and West constituency, have said they prefer drinking ‘Akpeteshie’ to taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to them, they aren’t sick and as such, see no need in taking a vaccine when they are not infected by the Coronavirus disease.

In an interview with Adom News, one of the drivers said the locally-brewed gin, Akpeteshie had the efficacy to prevent Covid-19 infection hence that is what he will drink.

‘Akpeteshie’ [homebrewed alcoholic beverage] is 100 per cent alcohol… that is all I will drink. I will never take the vaccine! He told Adom News.

Others also said they would rather die a natural death than inject the vaccine.

I will not take the vaccine. Even in the bible, God created death for man… …so death has its positive side, so if I die by not taking it, it is nothing. I will not inject it, one of the drivers chipped in.

Those who have the sickness deserve it the more. I don’t have the sickness so why should I inject…, another said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for taking the first dose of the 600,000 Covid-19 vaccines that have arrived in the country.

“We commend H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, and H.E. the First Lady, Madam Rebecca Akufo-Addo, for leading by example and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.



“As H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo said, ‘it is important that I set the example to show you that the vaccine is safe’,” UNICEF wrote in a social media post.