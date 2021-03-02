Director, Public Health Division – Ghana Health Service, Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, has listed some items persons eligible for the covid-19 vaccination must have.

According to Dr Asiedu-Bekoe, persons going to take the vaccine must present an identification card; Ghana Card, National Health Insurance card, SNNIT card or Driver’s License to be eligible to take a shot.

He said it is for record keeping and to also assist the health workers in administering the vaccines that have been procured.

“The vaccine is free. The only things you need are your ID cards for good registration. This process is just starting and as a means of following up, we need evidence of your ID. But one can still go even if they don’t have these ID cards because they will definitely be registered before taking the vaccine,” he said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

Dispelling the conspiracy theories surrounding the newly-developed vaccine, he said: “I can assure you that these vaccines are very safe. There are no serious aversions that we have witnessed anywhere. What you have been seeing and reading on social media [is untrue], forget about them.”