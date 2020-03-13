The Office of the First Lady of Ghana, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has issued a press release on the cancellation of the International Women’s Day event scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2020.

The annulment of the event follows the nation’s two confirmed cases of the novel COVID-19 on Thursday, March 12, 2020 by the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu.

The First Lady in the press statement entreated Ghanaians to take good care of their health and outlined some precautionary measures to follow and avoid contracting the deadly virus.

Details of the press statement: