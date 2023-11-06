The Governing Council of the Presbyterian Women’s College of Education, Aburi, has named a modern 490-bed capacity hostel of the college after the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

This is in recognition of her outstanding contributions towards educational development, with a justification from the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

They said the First Lady had worked tirelessly over the years in numerous ways to assist the welfare of women and children in the areas of education, health, women empowerment and the general well-being of all.

During the dedication programme last Wednesday, Rt Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and Registered Trustee of Presbyterian Church of Ghana, declared that “the 490 bed capacity hostel shall be known as the Rebecca Akufo-Addo Hostel” as a testament to her solid commitment to empowering young women and as a symbol of her giant determination to nurture future leaders, innovators and agents of change.

The hostel “…is hereby named as the Rebecca Akufo-Addo Hotel from this 1st day of November 2023; and it is so named, and declared in the name of God Almighty who alone is Father, Son and Holy Spirit, Amen,” he said.

Gratitude

The First Lady in response expressed her deepest gratitude for the great honour done her.

She said she accepted the honour with a profound service of responsibility and that she would continue advocating the welfare of women and children with unwavering commitment.

As I stand before you, I want to emphasise that I accept this honour with my deepest gratitude.

This facility is more than just brick and mortar but a symbol of hope, an incubator of talents and a catalyst for transformation,” she said.

She took the opportunity to urge all that “together we can nurture the potential within these walls, unite the flames of curiosity and empower our students to become architects of a brighter future”.

“Let us embark on this journey together with enthusiasm and compassion, that our actions today will change the world tomorrow,” she added.

The First Lady said the institution had long been a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration for many in the community.

She further stressed that “I have every confidence that this new facility will continue its tradition of equipping our students with not only knowledge but the values and skills needed in our ever-changing world,” she said.

The event was graced by dignitaries including the Member of Parliament of Akuapem South, Osei Bonsu Amoah, chiefs, queen mothers and elders of the Aburi Traditional Council, members of the governing board of the college, heads of various Presbyterian Churches, directors from the Ministry of Education, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, assembly members, students, among others.

