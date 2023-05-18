Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel George, has urged the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, to leave a lasting impact in her hometown of Ningo.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr George expressed concern that if she fails to undertake meaningful initiatives in the constituency, she will not be welcomed there once her husband’s presidency and their government’s term end in 2024.

Mr George pointed out that, thus far, the only visible contributions from the First Lady in the constituency have been a 55-seater bus for New Ningo and the renovation of a 30-year-old market.

He emphasised the urgent need for the repair of a 14.5-kilometer road leading to Ningo, as it is currently in poor condition.

Mr George suggested that if the first Lady takes the initiative to address this road issue, it could be named the “Rebecca Akufo-Addo Highway” and serve as her legacy in the town.

The parliamentarian emphasised that the First Lady’s office should substantiate any significant accomplishments she has made at Ningo.

While acknowledging her collaboration with the District Chief Executive’s office, he stated that he will continue to offer advice through various platforms, as he believes she lacks a substantial legacy.

Mr George reiterated that even if the First Lady were to address the deplorable road, that alone would constitute her legacy in the town.

“When you come to Ningo, a road that leads to Ningo and on the main Aflao road which is 14.5 kilometer road is in a bad state. I have told her to inform her husband who is the President to come and fix that road which will even be named after her as Rebecca Akufo-Addo highway and I wouldn’t care.”

