Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Kojo Allotey Jacobs, has narrated how he first met and subsequently became close to controversial Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

According to him, he and Mr Agyapong were bitter enemies till all that changed when Mr Agyapong one day showed his good side to him.

Narrating how they got close, Mr Jacobs said Mr Agyapong, one time helped and sponsored a candidate of his to win a district assembly election at Assin Fosu.

“Kennedy Agyapong and I used to be bitter enemies but he did something for me and I said to myself that this man is humane. I wanted votes for one of my candidates who was later to be confirmed as the Municipal Chief Executive for Assin Fosu. So I went to the then chairman who directed me to Kennedy Agyapong.”

MORES STORIES

Allotey Jacobs exposes plot against him

Mass Action Committee exposes IMANI

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister, tests positive for coronavirus

“I approached him and though being enemies back then, Ken agreed to sponsor my candidate. Ken did everything for him and my candidate managed to win the assembly election,” he told Accra based Peace FM monitored by Adomonline.com.

The Social Commentator revealed that despite the good relations between him and Mr Agyapong, some members of the NDC want him to distance himself from the maverick politician.

“Some members in the NDC want me to insult Ken, these small guys don’t understand politics, those praying for bad blood between Ken and I have failed. Their prayers will never materialise,” he added.