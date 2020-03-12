Civil Society group, Mass Action Committee (MAC) has exposed policy think tank, IMANI Ghana accusing it of seeking its personal interest in its smear campaign against the Electoral Commission (EC).

According to the group, IMANI is kicking against the compilation of a new voters register because its preferred vendor lost the contract to compile the new voters register ahead of the December polls.

Convener for MAC, Atik Mohammed revealed this in an interview on Accra-based radio station.

His comment follows a press conference by the policy think tank explaining why it is humanly impossible for the EC to compile a new voter’s register for the elections.

IMANI Ghana on Wednesday joined a group of CSO’s and political parties to pile pressure on the EC to rescind its decision.

They claim the Commission lied to Ghanaians about saving the nation money by compiling new register.

But in a rebuttal, Atik Mohammed said IMANI’s inconsistent in their claims and reasons against the new voters register smacks of hypocrisy and double standards.

He explained that, IMANI is embarking on a smear campaign against EC and Thales Galmetos which won the bid because its preferred company Smartmatic lost the bid.

Atik Mohammed maintained that, EC did not flout any procurement process as IMANI wants Ghanaians to believe.

“The press conference yesterday has got nothing to do with the EC’s compilation of a New Voter Register because their argument keeps changing; there is no consistency in their line of arguments,” the MAC Convenor added.

Atik Mohammed challenged IMANI to either haul EC to court to prove their case if indeed they are serving the public interest.