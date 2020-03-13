Entertainment pundit cum musician, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has questioned aviation authorities in Ghana over the confirmation of two cases of coronavirus in the country.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, announced the the confirmation of Ghana’s first two ‘imported’ cases of the novel Covid-19 virus on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show Friday.

According to him, one of the patients is a Ghanaian who works in Europe and the other a foreigner.

I can confirm that one of the patients is a Ghanaian who works in Europe and the other is not a Ghanaian, he said.

But reacting to the news, Mr Logic said the number of those likely to be affected might surge because those who sat in the plane with the affected weren’t quarantined.

The virus is likely to spread through close contact with an infectious person or contact with droplets from an infected person’s cough among other factors hence Mr Logic says it is only right to say the two might have infected others on the plane.

By now, we should be cancelling all flights. Every Ghanaian who is outside should stay there. Anyone coming in should be quarantined. As we speak now, we cannot take chances. We can’t say he is Sarkodie so he cannot be quarantined even Quamina MP who is in UK.

We don’t need any trace. It’s vivid to know certain locations are no-go areas. What happened to the two people; what happened to them, where did they go?

The two cases have been detected because they found themselves at the point the screen was happening. What happened with those who sat in the plane with them, he queried.

The delegation that came from Norway: we should look into them also because everyone can have it. I am not even sure of myself. We are playing with this, he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman for Coalition of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) on health, Dr Gabriel Benaku, has said the Health Ministry’s attempt to trace persons who might have been in contact with the two persons confirmed to have the deadly COVID-19 virus into Ghana is likely to be unsuccessful.

According to him, the health ministry is going to have a hard time tracing persons who the two – a Ghanaian and a Turkish – might have come into contact with, given the weak health system of the country.