Contestants of the culinary reality show on Joy Prime, Big Chef, marked Ghana month celebrations in grand style through their apparels and the choice of food they prepared.

The children, whose ages range from 12 to 14 years, dazzled the chef judges with their exquisite Ghanaian dishes that represented some regions of Ghana they selected through balloting which included Etor from the Eastern Region, Agbelimafufu and Okro stew from the Volta Region, and Tubaani and TuoZaafi with green leaf soup from the Northern region.

Others also served Monsurowa soup with Cocoyam Fufu, Tubaani with grilled guinea fowl and Zomkom drink from the Savannah region and a host of other sumptuous meals, representing 10 of the 16 regions in Ghana.

Clifford Ocansey won the week’s challenge with hus Apofuanto, a quick meal prepared by Elmina fishermen.

The contestants will be baking for brunch come this Sunday 15th March, 2020.

The Big Chef reality show is the maiden culinary show of your number entertainment channel, Joy Prime and it is running for 13 weeks.

The competition will crown its winner in a few weeks to come. Watch Big Chef on Joy Prime Fridays to Sundays at 3:30pm and a repeat on Tuesdays also at 3:30pm.