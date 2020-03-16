Kumawood actor Lilwin has shared a funny photo of himself, showing how poised he is to fight coronavirus.

The actor shared the photo with a caption that advises his fans on the best preventive measures.

He donned a red cloth mostly used for funerals.

Lilwin had a headscarf on his head and another big one covering his nose and mouth – his way of protecting himself from being infested.

The photo came with the caption: “Prevention is better than cure … Fight against Coronavirus… Cover your mouth when coughing… Don’t Shake Hands pls.”

Below is Lilwin’s post: