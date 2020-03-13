Rapper Medikal, who got married to Fella Makafui, over the weekend is definitely not ready to be infected with the novel coronavirus disease.

In his latest post on Instagram the rapper posed for the camera with a nose mask firmly tight on his face.

Though people can contract the virus through touches, he didn’t care about putting on gloves to seal the deal.

He shared it with a caption of a line in his Too Risky song featuring Sister Derby – NEVER TRY TOUCH MANDEM 🦠

