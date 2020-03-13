Bulgaria top-flight football has been postponed due to the fast spread of deadly disease, coronavirus.

The Bulgarian Football Union, has thus, suspended the championships in professional football (First and Second League) until April 13, 2020.

A specially formed working group from the BFU will prepare variants for updating the programme of the First and Second leagues depending on the development of the situation and the decisions of the state authorities.

They become the latest country to halt all football activities after France, Italy, Germany and Spain called off all football activities.

Champions League and the Europa League have all been rescheduled.

FIFA World Cup qualifiers have also been postponed.