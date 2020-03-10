The much-anticipated wedding between actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal happened over the weekend.

The wedding was held at Adjiringanor near East Legon in Accra.

Many photos have already popped from the wedding but official photos of the wedding have finally been released by photographers.

Here are some of the official photos;