The much-anticipated wedding between actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal happened over the weekend.
The wedding was held at Adjiringanor near East Legon in Accra.
Many photos have already popped from the wedding but official photos of the wedding have finally been released by photographers.
Here are some of the official photos;
The Making Of Mrs Frimpong❤️❤️ @fellamakafui💕💕 makes a beautiful Bride🥰🥰🥰 #HwanGirlnie2020 @amgmedikal come and inhale some cuteness 😋😋 Photography by Yours Truly @chocolate_shot_it Makeup by : @facevillebeauty Hair Styled by : @hairgurustudio #weddingphotography #chocolate_shot_it_2020
Now Killing Them with Enjoyment 🥰🥰 The Making Of Mrs Frimpong❤️❤️ @fellamakafui💕💕 makes a beautiful Bride🥰🥰🥰 #HwanGirlnie2020 @amgmedikal You got this Bro😎 Photography by Yours Truly @chocolate_shot_it Makeup by : @facevillebeauty Hair Styled by : @hairgurustudio Videography: @vonkwamekyere Catering : @nyonyogh Decor: @tinsell_events #weddingphotography #chocolate_shot_it_2020
For What is Written is Written ❤️❤️ Hello Mrs Frimpong❤️❤️ @fellamakafui💕💕 makes a beautiful Bride🥰🥰🥰 #HwanGirlnie2020 @amgmedikal You got this Bro😎 Photography by Yours Truly @chocolate_shot_it Makeup by : @facevillebeauty Hair Styled by : @hairgurustudio Videography: @vonkwamekyere Catering : @nyonyogh Decor: @tinsell_events #weddingphotography #chocolate_shot_it_2020
Okay Lets Zanku for Zaddy😋😋🥰🥰 For What is Written is Written ❤️❤️ Hello Mrs Frimpong❤️❤️ @fellamakafui💕💕#HwanGirlnie2020 @amgmedikal bra afa😋 Photography by Yours Truly @chocolate_shot_it Makeup by : @facevillebeauty Hair : @hairtiquette_ Hair Styled by : @hairgurustudio Videography: @vonkwamekyere @lensandvows Catering : @nyonyogh Decor: @tinsell_events #weddingphotography #chocolate_shot_it_2020
Was Your Groom this Happy when he saw u😍😍 @amgmedikal come and explain this look on your face😁😁 #HwanGirlnie2020 Photography by Yours Truly @chocolate_shot_it Videography: @vonkwamekyere Catering : @nyonyogh Decor: @tinsell_events #weddingphotography #chocolate_shot_it_2020
The Joy in her Heart explains it all🥰🥰 @fellamakafui congratulations Hun❤️❤️ #hwangirlnie2020 Photography by Yours Truly @chocolate_shot_it Makeup by : @facevillebeauty Hair : @hairtiquette_ Hair Styled by : @hairgurustudio Videography: @vonkwamekyere @lensandvows Catering : @nyonyogh Decor: @tinsell_events #weddingphotography #chocolate_shot_it_2020