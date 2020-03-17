Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has finally touched on the six confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus that has been making the headlines for the past few days.

In a long Facebook live video, Shatta Wale urged the government to deploy medical officers who will embark on a door-to-door exercise to check-up on citizens across the country.

According to him, he has the hunch that some infected persons might resort to secluding themselves from the public than visiting the hospital.

The Shatta Movement boss explained that, there is a little stigma being attached to the respiratory disease, hence some people might shy away from telling the truth even when the symptoms are clear and true.

To depict his seriousness and to convince his Shatta Movement fans to play safe, Shatta showed to the camera his hand sanitiser and also showed the background where some of his team members wore gloves to curb the viral infection.

Watch the video below: