A 55-year-old man, identified as Kwesi Jonathan, is in the grips of the Greater Accra Regional Police command for allegedly killing his wife and burying her in an uncompleted building at Domeabra near Kasoa in the Greater Accra region.

It is unclear what might have triggered the man to commit such heinous crime but sources revealed that the suspect might have committed the act after a misunderstanding with his wife, Akua Gifty last Wednesday.

Unit Committee Chairman for Gbemomo Electoral area, Joseph Akrashie, told Adom News a barking dog drew the attention of a tenant to check what was going on.

He said the tenant followed up to the couple’s door to find out what the problem was only to be told by the suspect that he had sent his wife packing to their hometown.

The reason did not go down well with the tenant so she followed the leads of the dog only to discover that the suspect had buried his wife in an uncompleted building right beside their main house. The body was discovered on Friday.

The man, who is a driver at Circle Ghana Private Road Transport Union, escaped upon sensing danger but was later arrested in his hideout.

The police are yet to exhume the body from the uncompleted building.