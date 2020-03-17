The United States (US) Embassy in Accra is temporarily suspending routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments, effective March 17, 2020.

According to the mission, it “will resume routine visa services as soon as possible, but are unable to provide a date at this time.”

In a press release Tuesday, the Embassy said this is in response to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directive to prevent and contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the Embassy, the “MRV fee is valid and may be used for a visa application in the country where it was purchased within one year of the date of payment.”

The mission directed those with an urgent matter and need to travel immediately, to follow the guidance provided on its website to request an emergency appointment.

“Emergency services for U.S. Citizens in Ghana will continue. Routine services for U.S. Citizens in Ghana will continue on a reduced schedule to ensure the safety and welfare of our citizens and employees,” it added.

In addition, the American Center (Library) and EducationUSA Advising Center at the U.S. Embassy in Accra, and the American Corner in Agbogba, are temporarily closing to the public beginning March 17, 2020.

The public will not be able to access the library until further notice.

According to the Embassy, “All scheduled programs inside American Spaces and the EducationUSA Advising Center have been cancelled indefinitely.

“In Kumasi, all EducationUSA Advising activities are cancelled; however, the testing centre remains open.”

It added, “the health of our visitors is a high priority. These temporary measures are precautionary and not in response to any known or suspected COVID-19 exposure at any of our facilities.”

The U.S. Embassy echoed the government’s call to observe prescribed social distancing and personal hygiene measures to prevent community spread.