Former Minister for Health under the erstwhile John Mahama administration has revealed that some antibiotics imported into the country have corn powder as the sole ingredient.

According to Hanny Sherry Ayitey, her outfit’s investigation into the proliferation of untested drugs on the Ghanaian market led to the revelation.

“Most of the antibiotics imported into the country are fake, some of them are made with corn powder,” Honourable Sherry Ayitey told Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show host Captain Smart.

Ms Ayitey, speaking further on the issue, narrated an incident where a woman after delivery died from continuous bleeding due to the use of fake antibiotic.

She advised the Health Ministry, Food and Drugs Authority and the Ghana Standards Authority to enforce the mandatory testing of drugs and subsequent issuing of import permits to pharmaceutical companies before the actual importation of drugs to curb the proliferation of fake drugs on the Ghanaian market.

