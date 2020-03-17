NSS suspends service registration after Akufo-Addo’s directives

Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS), following President Nana Akufo-Addo’s draconian measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, has suspended a number of its activities.

A press release dated March 16, 2020, was issued to that effect by management of the NSS.

Activities suspended by the Service Scheme include: Service posting registration activities, national service personnel association activities and the ongoing pre-service campus orientation.

READ:

Read details of press statement: