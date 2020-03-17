Ghanaian Comedian, Derick Kobina Bonney, has named some artistes he believes must be investigated for the novel Covid-19 outbreak.

This was in a video DKB, as he is popularly known, posted on Instagram to urge Ghanaians on how to keep themselves safe amidst the outbreak of the deadly disease.

According to him, some of the artistes have a hand in the outbreak regarding some songs they have composed over time.

He made mention of Sarkodie and Pantoranking’s ‘No Kissing’ track, Guru’s ‘Bad Energy’, Shatta Wale’s ‘Don’t Touch Me’ and Stonebwoy’s ‘Hero’ as connoting some of the basic precautionary measures of coronavirus.

Watch the video below: