A pastor has revealed to rapper EL that God is planning to honour him later this year.

According to Prophet Samson Amoateng of House of Miracle Church, EL is pregnant with ideas but he is unable to execute them mainly because of some obstacles.

These obstacles he said are “snakes” around the rapper who have disguised themselves as his friends and well-wishers.

What God has for you it’s so big…this gentleman you just love people for no reason, the pastor said.

He stated that EL’s results have been minimal in projects he is executing because some things he needs to succeed has been covered.

You’ll be great and nobody can bring you down. I see greatness on you…I’m not talking about just being celebrated in Ghana but you’ll be celebrated beyond the borders of Ghana.

