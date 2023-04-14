2016 VGMA Artiste of the Year, Elorm Adablah known in showbiz as EL has revealed he ditched his celebrity status to work as a delivery man in the United States of America (USA).

After relocating to US some few years ago, EL said he had no option than to be a food delivery man.

This, he explained is because he was in dire need of money to keep his life going.

“Time teaches you so many valuable lessons and it changes you especially when you go through a few things. I have really passed through [a lot]” the musician said in an interview on 3News.

EL said delivering food from door-to-door in the US taught him great life lessons.