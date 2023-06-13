Ghanaian rapper E.L came through with a remarkable rendition of his latest single, “Chop Life,” for Glitch Africa.

The performance showcased a unique fusion of rock elements, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

The award-winning rapper seized the opportunity to deliver an unforgettable live performance and exhibit his distinctive fashion sense. This performance marked his first official live session since he released “Chop Life” on April 19.

E.L.’s rendition of “Chop Life” takes viewers on a visually stunning journey, enhanced by the interplay of lighting and set design. The performance began in a dimly lit room, with multicolored lights casting an ethereal glow.

As the song progressed, the artiste seamlessly transitioned between various rooms, and with each move, the lighting shifted, creating a dynamic and immersive experience.

While “Chop Life” is originally an afrobeats track with elements of alternative hip-hop and UK grime, E.L surprised fans with a refreshing rock-inspired adaptation for the Glitch Africa performance.

The fusion of his rap verses and the rock elements injected an edgy energy into the song, amplifying its impact and giving it a distinct flavour.

The live rendition showcased E.L’s versatility as an artiste, demonstrating his ability to experiment with different genres while staying true to his unique musical identity.

Watch video below: