Ghanaian Afrobeats rapper, Elorm Adablah, better known by his stage name as E.L, has joined forces with BET Award Winner, Sarkodie with a new song titled ‘Revival’.

The Pee GH produced song is believed to be part of the movement to bring back ‘Azonto’ music.

ALSO READ:

The ‘Azonto‘ resurgence has inspired Sarkodie and Tulenkey’s ‘Fa Hooki Me’ song which has become a new buzz word on social media over the past few days.

The three minutes forty-seven seconds long music stressed on the ‘Azonto’ revival catch phrase in which Sarkodie was of the view that the genre has been ditched for others.