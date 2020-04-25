Rapper Sarkodie is currently on the campaign to revive the defunct ‘Azonto’ music genre that put Ghana on the map about a decade ago.

Sarkodie isn’t doing this alone but has recruited a number of other A-list acts such as E.L to embark on the quest with him.

This move has been applauded by a lot of social media users who want Ghanaian musicians to unite on the score of “patronising our own music and pushing it to the world.”

In their latest exchange of words on Twitter, Sarkodie and E.L have made fans aware of verses they are done with, that is ‘Revival’, a yet-to-be premiered ‘Azonto’ song.

The whole idea of reliving it stemmed up after Sarkodie released his recent song dubbed ‘Fa Hooki Me’ featuring Proud ‘Fvck Boys’ rapper Tulenkey – where the duo flowed on the ‘Azonto’ beat produced by Pee GH.

‘Azonto’ can be traced as far back as one of R2Bees upcoming songs ‘Azonto’ but was rejuvenated by Guru’s ‘Lapaz Toyota’ and later the producer Nshonna Musick with the song ‘You Go Kill Me’ which had Sarkodie and E.L on it.

But, the Azonto-reviving-campaign, according to some Shatta Movement fans, emerged after Shatta Wale jabbed Sarkodie on his ‘Little Tip’ song.

Meanwhile, musician Gasmilla, who has ‘duly’ credited himself as the originator of the popular genre, has reacted to Sarkodie and E.L’s gesture.

According to him, “Azonto has never been dead, the torch has been silently blazing and growing [the] roots.”

“Glad my brothers and sisters finally woke up to the fact that our way to the international world is ‘Azonto’ cause that’s our own, lets go!” He tweeted.